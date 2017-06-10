Man killed in north east car crash

A man has died after his car collided with a tree on the busy A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The fatal incident occurred yesterday afternoon at around 1:50. Both lanes of traffic were closed for three hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Driving a grey Toyota Rav4, the victim has been confirmed as a 60-year-old male, but has not yet been named. A second passenger, a female, survived the crash without injury.

Sergeant Neil Grant said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“I would urge any drivers who were in the area and saw anything to please get in touch if you have not been spoken to by Police already. Please contact us on 101.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 1:53pm yesterday to attend an incident on the A90 near Laurencekirk.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a manager and our helimed air ambulance to the scene.”