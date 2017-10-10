Man injured in Newmains explosion dies

A man who was injured in an explosion at a commercial premises in North Lanarkshire last week has died.

The 23-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary on 5 October following the incident, however, Police Scotland have confirmed that he has died as a result of the incident. .

A 26-year-old man who was also injured by the blast remains in a “very serious” condition.

Both men are thought to have suffered from severe burns.

Some houses in the area were evacuated after they reportedly shook following the incident.

It is understood the premises may have been near, or part of, Newmains Pastoral Centre.

Two others working at the site were uninjured.

Police Scotland said its joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive was ongoing.