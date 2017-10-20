Man found dead in harbour had attacked nurse at Edinburgh hospital

A DAD-TO-BE found dead at Musselburgh Harbour last Friday attacked a nurse just three days before his body was discovered.

Darran Everett grabbed a female staff nurse by the neck and threatened to stab her while holding a handcuff to her throat during a bust-up at Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary.

The body of Darran Everett was recovered from Musselburgh Harbour. Picture: TSPL

Everett shouted, swore and uttered threats of violence towards staff after he had been taken to the hospital by police on Tuesday, October 10.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court from custody the following day where he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assaulting the nurse and threatening to stab her.

A not guilty plea to a third charge of struggling with two police officers at the city hospital was accepted by the Crown.

At the time Sheriff Adrian Cottam deferred sentence for reports to next month.

The 25-year-old then went missing the day after his court appearance and his body was discovered at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh on Friday October 13.

Everett, originally from Newcastle, had a young son and was preparing for the arrival of his second child this week.

During last week’s court hearing, Everett also appeared in the dock to answer charges of behaving in a threatening manner and acts of vandalism during an alleged disturbance earlier this year.

He was alleged to have entered a home uninvited while in possession of a wallpaper scraper, run through the house and jump out of a window at the address in Musselburgh on June 20 this year.

He is also said to have damaged three vehicles during a vandalism spree and then thrown a dog bowl at a man in the town, all on the same date.

Everett pleaded not guilty to those six allegations and a trial had been set down for October 25.

The Edinburgh Sheriff Court roll for next Wednesday states Everett’s name.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained and police enquiries are ongoing.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen Everett, from Musselburgh, in the days leading up to his death to come forward.

Police Scotland has also revealed that it has called in independent investigators - the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner - to review the force’s handling of the case.

DI Graham Garvie of the Lothians and Scottish Borders CID is leading the investigation and said: “Darran was last seen at a property in Burns Wynd in Musselburgh at 6pm on Thursday 12th October.

“We are seeking to establish where he went after he left this address and prior to his body being found, and ultimately how he died.

“Darran was wearing a black hooded Mckenzie jacket with a red logo, navy jogging bottoms and blue sand shoes with a white sole when he was last seen - he was 5’ 4” tall, of slim build and had short brown hair.

“We are working hard to provide answers to Darran’s family and friends about his death and I would like to offer my sympathies to them at this difficult time.

“Anyone who knows of Darran’s whereabouts on Thursday night or Friday is urged to contact my team at Dalkeith Police Station immediately”.