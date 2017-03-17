Man dies in Western Isles house fire

A 51-year-old man has died in a house fire on the Isle of Barra today.

Emergency services were called to an address in the village of Northton after 6am.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called in relation to a serious house fire on Barra at around 6.25am today, Friday, 17 March, and can sadly confirm that a 51 year old man has died as a result.

“The incident happened at a house at St Barr’s Crescent.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel also attended and the fire was extinguished.

“The man is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin have been made aware.

“No one else has been injured.”

Inspector Roddy Mackay said: “A joint investigation with the fire service will be carried out and enquiries are at a very early stage.”