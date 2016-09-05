Man dies in dinghy accident off Orkney

One man has died and another is in hospital after their dinghy capsized.

The pair managed to reach the shore of the island of Sanday after the incident off Orkney and called emergency services at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

A Coastguard helicopter was sent to the scene and airlifted one man to Balfour Hospital in Orkney, where he later died.

The other was flown to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Shetland, where his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY