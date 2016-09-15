Man dies in collision between van and lorry on A9

A man has died in a collision on Thursday morning involving a van and a lorry in Perthshire.

Emergency services attended the crash near Blair Atholl on the A9 at 7.45am.

A man understood to be in 40s suffered fatal injuries.

Diversions are currently in place with the northbound carriageway of the A9 still closed for investigations surrounding the collision to be carried out.

Witnesses to the collision are being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

