Man dies after falling ill on Queensferry Crossing

A man has died after being rushed to hospital after being taken ill on the Queensferry Crossing this morning.

It is understood the man in question is a worker on the crossing and that he was taken ill shortly after arriving for his shift.

Transport Scotland confirmed an ambulance attended and had taken a man to hospital.

A project spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended the site this morning after a colleague had taken ill.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland were contacted after a 57-year-old man took unwell on the Queenferry Crossing around 9am on Monday 6th February.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy where he later passed away.”