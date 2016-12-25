Man dies after Christmas Eve flat fire in Aberdeen

A man has died in a flat fire in Aberdeen.

Like The Scotsman on Facebook

Emergency services were called to the incident in the Nellfield Place area at around 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Firefighters found the man in the flat and he was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died, police said.

A force spokesman said inquiries in to the cause are ongoing.

It follows another death in a flat fire in Kilmarnock on Friday.

Crews were called to a blaze in Orchard Street in the East Ayrshire town at about 2.35am on Friday.

The body of a man was found in the flat after the fire was extinguished. He has not yet been formally identified.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and a joint investigation will be carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire, which at this time is not thought to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

READ MORE - Scotland’s weather: Power restored amid warnings of wintry showers