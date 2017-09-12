Man dies after being struck by campervan in Glencoe

Have your say

A man has died after being hit by a campervan in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A82 in the area of Altnafeadh, Glencoe, at around midday on Tuesday.

The collision involved a Fiat campervan and the male pedestrian, who died at the scene, Police Scotland said.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course, officers said.

The road was closed to allow a crash investigation to take place, with diversions put in place.

Sergeant Gregor Hay said: “Our thoughts at this time are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the road policing unit in Fort William on 101, quoting reference R050438.