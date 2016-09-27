Man dies after A90 crash

A man has died after a crash on the A90 north of Forfar this morning.

Police say the man was in his 20s and his next of kin have bneen informed.

One of the southbound lanes of the road has been closed while investigations are under way.

Police Scotland confirmed in a statement that officers had “attended a serious road traffic collision on the A90 just north of Forfar which was reported to police at 7.45am this morning involving a car”.

“One lane of the southbound carriageway is still closed for investigations surrounding the collision to be carried out.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Drivers are thanked for their patience in this matter.”

