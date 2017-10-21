Man dead after ‘major incident’ at block of flats

A man has died and another is being questioned after a major incident at a block of flats in Dundee, police have said.

Police in Dundee are currently investigating the death of a man following a serious incident which occurred yesterday in Nursery Road, Broughty Ferry.

A 44 year old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Police in Dundee are currently investigating the death of a man following an incident in Nursery Road, Broughty Ferry, on Friday October 20.

“A 44-year old man detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”