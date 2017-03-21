Man comes forward after toddler assaulted on Edinburgh train

A man has come forward to speak to police after a toddler was assaulted on a train in Edinburgh.

British Transport Police had released a CCTV image of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with the assault against the young child.

The alleged incident took place on the 4pm Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough service on Sunday 12 February 2017.

Following the appeal, a man has come forward to speak to police.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing the appeal.”