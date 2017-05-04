Man charged with sex assault at Glasgow primary school

A man has appeared in court charged with abducting and sexually assaulting a six-year-old at a Glasgow school.

School worker James Moran allegedly took the child into a store cupboard, stripped her and took a picture of her.

The 32-year-old from Dalmarnock, Glasgow, appeared in private from custody at the city’s sheriff court yesterday. He was represented by defence lawyer Bill McCluskey who made no plea on Moran’s behalf. Moran was remanded in custody and will appear against next week.