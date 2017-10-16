Man charged with murder following death of a woman in Edinburgh

Have your say

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman at an address in Dumbiedykes Road.

The woman’s body was discovered by police around 10am on Saturday, October 14.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old was detained a short time later and subsequently charged.

He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 16.

The circumstances are now being investigated by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team. Officers are currently working to formally identify the woman.

Detective Inspector Ged Fitzpatrick of the Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this terrible time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries. I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact the Major Investigations Team on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.