Man charged with murder after Guardwell Glen death

A MAN has been charged with murder after the death of a 34-year old man in the Gilmerton area.

The man died after suffering serious injuries at a house in Guardwell Glen at around 11pm on Saturday.

The man died in the Guardwell Glen area. Picture: Google

Police said a 45-year-old man had been charged and was due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Chief Inspector Mark Rennie, the area commander for South East Edinburgh, said: “We are keen to reassure residents that, at this stage, the incident appears to be isoated.

“Officers will be carrying out inquiries over the next few days.”