Man charged with filming women in leisure centre

A man has been charged with taking pictures of women in a gym before uploading them on to a pornographic website.
It has been reported that a number of incidents happened at Lasswade Leisure Centre in Midlothian.
A 30-year-old man is alleged to have taken footage of women when working out, before uploading the footage onto the internet.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”
A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “Staff and police have made us aware of unauthorised activity in one of our leisure centres.
“As a result, a customer’s membership has been suspended until further notice.
“We are helping police with their enquiries and if anyone has any relevant information please contact Police Scotland.”
