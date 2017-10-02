Man charged with filming women in leisure centre

Have your say

A man has been charged with taking pictures of women in a gym before uploading them on to a pornographic website.

It has been reported that a number of incidents happened at Lasswade Leisure Centre in Midlothian.

A 30-year-old man is alleged to have taken footage of women when working out, before uploading the footage onto the internet.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “Staff and police have made us aware of unauthorised activity in one of our leisure centres.

“As a result, a customer’s membership has been suspended until further notice.

“We are helping police with their enquiries and if anyone has any relevant information please contact Police Scotland.”