Man charged with attempted murder of boy, 2, in Cambuslang

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a two-year-old boy.

The child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow from a house in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, following the alleged incident on December 21.

His condition was described as serious.

David McMullan, 32, was charged with attempted murder and assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and danger to life when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court last Friday.

He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody following the court appearance, the Crown Office said on Wednesday.