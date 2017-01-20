Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Ratho Station

Police have arrested a man following a firearm discharge an address in Glasgow Road in Ratho Station on September 20 2016.

Picture Ian Rutherford

The 37 year old will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Friday 20th January.

Detective Inspector Alan O’Brien of Gayfield CID said: “Following a protracted investigation a man has now been charged in connection with this incident.

Enquiries are still ongoing to identify a second man involved in the incident, and to trace the whereabouts of the firearm used.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by reporting anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”