Man charged over ‘piggyback requests’ to women out running

A MAN has been charged in connection with several incidents where lone women were approached and asked for a piggyback while out running.

Police said the suspicious incidents involved a man claiming to be injured before asking the women to give him a piggyback, leaving them “extremely uncomfortable and alarmed”.

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incidents which took place in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, and Montrose in August and September.

Sergeant Andy Peerless said: “I would like to thank all those who responded to our appeal for assistance. The information provided to us from the public was vital.”

He said: “Inquiries into this investigation are still ongoing and I would ask anyone with information to contact Police on 101.”

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

