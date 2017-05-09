Man charged over Guthrie Castle wedding scam

A man has been charged in connection with alleged embezzlement at a wedding venue in Angus.

Guthrie Castle in Forfar had been investigated by police over allegations that events had been double-booked at the luxury venue.

Couples are understood to have paid thousands of pounds in deposits for their booking but were then told their event had been cancelled.

Police said inquiries are continuing into the alleged fraud.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with embezzlement at Guthrie Castle, Forfar.”

He is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court.