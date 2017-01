A man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on singer Michelle McManus.

McManus, 36, from Glasgow, who won Pop Idol in 2003, was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Sunday on Pollokshaws Road, Shawlands, and suffered an injured jaw.

Police Scotland confirmed a 39-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland