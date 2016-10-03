Man charged following Aberdeen v Rangers match

A man has been charged after a police crackdown following Aberdeen’s match against Rangers.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 45-year-old male from Lanarkshire has been charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner within Pittodrie Stadium last month.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Stuart McAdam said: “Retrospective enquiries continue to be carried out into a number of incidents that took place during the game on September 25.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”

