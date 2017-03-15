Man charged after lorry overturns on Forth Road Bridge

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a lorry overturned on the Forth Road Bridge on Tuesday March 14.

A man is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Picture; contributed

As a result of this incident, the bridge was closed in both directions for around three and a half hours until the vehicle was safely recovered.

The 56-year-old is scheduled to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday March 15.