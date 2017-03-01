Man bailed over disappearance of Scottish RAF gunner

A man arrested over the disappearance of Scottish RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has been released on bail, Suffolk Police said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, before being released to answer bail in April.

He is not the driver of a bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where Mr McKeague was last seen and he is not a relative of Mr McKeague, police added.

Suffolk Constabulary said the man had been questioned over “information provided to the investigation”.

Mr McKeague, 23, originally from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

The last CCTV sighting of Mr McKeague showed him walking from a shop doorway and into a horseshoe-shaped area in Brentgovel Street, with no sign of him emerging.

CCTV shows a waste lorry made a collection in the area shortly after the last confirmed sighting and the vehicle’s route appeared to coincide with the movements of Mr McKeague’s phone, but police said its load weighed less than 33lb (15kg) and forensic examinations found no trace of him in the lorry.

However, preparations are being made to search a landfill site in Milton in the next week.

Work has started to move some bulk material and build access routes to allow the search to get under way.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete.

“We have been carrying out a lot of inquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie.”