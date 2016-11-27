Man attacked in Prestonpans while out for a morning walk

Police in East Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Prestonpans.

The incident happened around 10.30 a.m. this morning outside the shops on Hawthorn Road.

A 20-year-old man was walking alone when a male exited a silver Volkswagen Passat and struck him to the face before getting back in the car, which then drove off from the area.

The victim sustained a cut to his face and was treated by ambulance staff.

Local officers are now keen to hear from anyone who can assist them with their inquiries into this attack.

The suspect is described as white, mid-twenties, with light-coloured short hair. He was wearing a brown jumper and jeans.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “At this time we are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this assault and I would urge anyone who was on Hawthorn Road at the time and who witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

“We would also ask anyone who can help us identify and trace the suspect to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

