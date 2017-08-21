Man assaulted after group confrontation on Royal Mile

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the city centre.

A man was assaulted at around 1.10 a.m on Saturday August 19 on the Royal Mile.

A 57-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were walking outside the Marchbrae shop when they passed a group of four men.

During this time one member of the group made an offensive comment towards the woman and was challenged by her partner.

The suspect then attacked the victim, leaving him with a serious injury to his right leg and a minor injury to his head.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The suspect is described as white, in his forties, around 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short dark hair. He was wearing a dark jacket and a white shirt underneath.

Anyone who can assist officers in tracing this individual is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Ryan Lee from Gayfield CID said: “This assault has resulted in some painful injuries for the victim and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible.

“Despite the time, the area was likely still very busy, with many people making their way to and from Festival events and so anyone who witnessed what happened should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge the other members of the suspect’s group to come forward, as their friend’s actions have left a man in hospital and behaviour like this cannot be tolerated.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101 and quote incident number 324 of the 19th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.