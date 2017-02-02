Man arrested in connection with Yes Bar break-in

A man has been arrested in connection with a high value housebreaking incident which occurred at Glasgow’s Yes Bar.
200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland
The 58 year old man is presently detained in police custody.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Around 5.40am on Monday, October 31, 2016, a break-in occurred within the licensed premises of Yes Bar, Drury Street, Glasgow .
Almost Done!
Registering with The Scotsman means you're ok with our terms and conditions.