Man arrested in connection with Old Firm blow up dolls

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with displaying blow up dolls at the match between Celtic and Rangers last month.

Two dolls wearing Rangers scarves were dangling from the upper tier of Celtic Park from nooses during the match, which took place on September 10.

Detectives subsequently launched an investigation into vandalism and offensive behaviour and now a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the hanging dolls. He will appear in court later today.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “As part of the ongoing investigation into alleged acts of disorder, offensive behaviour and vandalism during the Scottish Premier League fixture, Celtic v Rangers on 10 September 2016, please note:

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

“He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday October 14.”

