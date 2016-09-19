Man arrested ‘for attempted murder’ of woman in St Andrews

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a woman in St Andrews.

The woman, 50, is fighting for her life at Ninewells hospital after an incident around on 9pm on Saturday evening at a property in Bobby Jones Place.

A 51-year-old man is set to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connnection with the incident.

Detective inspector Rory Hamilton, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Local officers discovered the 50-year-old at around 9pm on Saturday, September 17.

“A subsequent investigation led by detectives from the MIT has resulted in the arrest of a male in connection with this incident and he is scheduled to appear from custody before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY