Man arrested following nightclub hit and run in Livingston

A man has been arrested and charged with drunk driving after another man was hit by a car as he left a nightclub.

The 22-year-old man was leaving the EQHQ venue in Livingston, West Lothian, at around 3.15am on Saturday when he was hit by a car which then drove off.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man was detained and later charged over the incident, Police Scotland said.

He is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “We know that there were a number of people in the area, including patrons from the EQHQ and customers at nearby eateries who may have witnessed the incident or have information that can assist with our investigation. These individuals are asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.