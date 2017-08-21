Man arrested as police continue Ferry Road enquiries

Police in Edinburgh are continuing their enquiries following a serious road traffic collision on Ferry Road.

A 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and continues to be treated in hospital.

The incident happened on a pedestrian crossing on Ferry Road on Saturday August 19.

Following an extensive investigation, officers executed two search warrants in Granton Mill March and Wardieburn Place West on the evening of Sunday August 20 with police arresting and charging a 20-year-old with an unconnected offence.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 22.

Chief Inspector James Jones, Area Commander for Edinburgh North West, said: “I want to stress at this time that this arrest is not connected to the hit and run collision and that we still require the public’s assistance so we can bring the person responsible for this crime to justice.

“If you witnessed the incident take place, or if you have any information relevant to our ongoing investigation, then please contact police immediately.

“Your help could prove vital.

“I want to reassure local residents and the wider Edinburgh community that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and will continue to conduct a thorough and professional investigation until the suspect is brought to account for their actions.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s CID via 101 and quote incident number 3247 of the 19th August. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.