Man accused of deliberately infecting lovers with HIV faces court

A hairdresser accused of deliberately infecting a string of male lovers with HIV is due to appear in court.

Daryll Rowe, 26, of no fixed address but previously from Edinburgh, will appear via prison videolink at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex.

Rowe appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Boxing Day charged with seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of attempted GBH.

Prosecutors said at the hearing that Rowe was HIV positive and the offences were said to have involved him sleeping with alleged victims between October 2015 and January 31 last year.

A previous hearing at Lewes Crown Court on January 23 had to be adjourned after it emerged a video-link had not been booked. A provisional trial date was set then for June 5.