Man (85) to stand trial over street assault in Auchtermuchty

An 85-year-old man is to stand trial after allegedly assaulting another pensioner in the street.

Douglas Eglan is alleged to have assaulted Frank Cation (68) in Auchtermuchty’s Stratheden Place.

Prosecutors say that on May 29, Eglan repeatedly spat on Mr Cation’s head, repeatedly pushed him on the body and caused him to fall to the ground to his injury.

Eglan, who lives in the village, denied a charge of assault on summary complaint at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in January and ordered Eglan to attend a pre-trial hearing in December.