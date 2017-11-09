Male MSP quits Holyrood body for female member to take place

A male MSP has quit a key Holyrood body after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declared it “unacceptable” that there were no women members.

SNP backbencher Gordon Macdonald is to stand down from the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) - with party bosses confirming that his place will be filled by a female MSP.

The Corporate Body makes decisions on a range of issues concerned with the running of Holyrood, including how the Parliament’s budget is allocated, staffing and security.

It has faced questions in the wake of the allegations of sexual misconduct that are engulfing politics north and and south of the border, with several female MSPs asking what action it is taking to deal with the problem.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I think the situation with the Parliament’s Corporate Body, where there are no women represented on it, is unacceptable and will have to be addressed and resolved by this Parliament.”

She spoke out after First Minister’s Questions, where she had been asked about the problem of sexual harassment.

Ms Sturgeon pointed out MSPs will shortly consider new legislation which will require public bodies to ensure women make up half of their board members, and added that the Parliament “has a duty to lead by example”.

She stated: “That’s a matter for all of Parliament to address but I think I am making pretty clear what my views on that are.”

Some 30 minutes after she spoke the SNP announced that Mr Macdonald, MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands, would be standing down from the SPCB.

The party said he was recovering from an operation and would not be able to attend meetings of the SPCB - which is made up of Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and representatives of the five parties at Holyrood - until after the New Year.

Mr Macdonald said: “It has been an honour to have served on the Parliament’s Corporate Body and to contribute to the running of Scotland’s Parliament.

“Having recently undergone an operation, I realise that it will not be possible for me to fully undertake my duties on the Corporate Body over the coming weeks and have made the decision to step down.

“Given the importance of the Corporate Body and the work it is taking forward, I believe it is vital to have a full complement of members in place.

“My decision will also enable the SNP to nominate a female representative to the Corporate Body, to follow in the footsteps of Tricia Marwick and Linda Fabiani.

“I look forward to working with my successor when I am back to full health.”