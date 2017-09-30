Major rail delays in Edinburgh due to Haymarket ‘points issue’

Commuters to and from Edinburgh have been warned to expect delays due to a point issue.
A safety inspection of the track between Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket has revealed a points issue that limits the number of lines on which trains can run on.
Major disruption is expected until at least 3pm as a result of the issue.
Both Virgin and Scotrail are warning that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
A number of services have already been affected including:
CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Dundee / Glasgow Central
ScotRail between Edinburgh and Aberdeen / Dunblane / Dundee / Garscadden / Glasgow Queen Street / Glenrothes with Thornton / Hyndland / Inverurie / North Berwick / Perth
Virgin Trains East Coast between Doncaster / Leeds / London Kings Cross / Newcastle and Aberdeen / Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Inverness
Virgin Trains between Edinburgh and London Euston / Birmingham New Street
Replacement buses have been requested but unfortunately we’ve not been able to confirm yet.
Many Hibs fans have tweeted their frustration at Scotrail ahead of their Premiership clash v Celtic.
Scotrail have tweeted to confirm that replacement buses have been requested but none have yet been confirmed.
