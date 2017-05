Major delays are disrupting the morning commute for drivers on the M8 motorway.

A breakdown on the Eastbound section of the road between exit 24 to 23 caused a lane to close this morning (Wednesday). Traffic Scotland advised to use caution on approach.

A number of lanes were closed due to reported debris on the road as a result of ongoing roadworks.

Further tailbacks were reported around junction 29 Eastbound.

Overnight roadworks reportedly overran causing more congestion.