M77 crashes lead to rush hour delays

ONE of Scotland’s main arterial routes ground to a halt this morning due to two collisions.

The M77 was closed between Junction 6 Kingswells and Junction 8 Fenwick following two separate collisions at around 7.30am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene with lanes reopening at 8.10am.

The road collisions caused widespread disruption to commuters heading to Glasgow from Ayrshire with bus operator Stagecoach

tweeting a warning to passengers to expect delays.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the two collisions.

