M1 crash: Two lorry drivers charged over crash which killed 8

Two lorry drivers have been charged in connection with the M1 crash in which eight people were killed.

READ MORE - M1 Crash: Six men and two women killed, 5 year old girl critical

Eight people died after a motorway crash involving two lorries and a minibus on the southbound carriageway of the M1 near Newport Pagnell. Picture: @ItsOllieYT/PA Wire

Ryszard Masierak, 31, of Evesham, Worcestershire, is accused of eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving, four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and eight counts of causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

David Wagstaff, 53, of Derwent Street, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with eight counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on September 11.

Three passengers, including a five-year-old girl, are fighting for their lives after the crash on Saturday involving two lorries and the minibus they were travelling in.

Six men and two women died when the three vehicles collided shortly before 3.15am on the southbound carriageway of the motorway near Newport Pagnell, between junctions 15 and 14.

A man and woman were taken to hospital alongside the young girl, all with life-threatening injuries, Thames Valley Police said.

A fourth person was admitted to hospital with less severe injuries.

The minibus driver and owner of Nottingham-based ABC Travels, Cyriac Joseph, who was killed in the crash has been described as an “extraordinary father”. He had been taking a group of people from India to London from where they were due to start a tour of Europe.

His friend Manu Zachariah, 45, said: “It is very shocking and we don’t want to believe that he is not alive. We don’t want him to part us because he was part of every part of our lives.”

Soyimon Joseph paid tribute to his friend Cyriac, also known as Benny, saying he had seen him the night before the crash.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “Hearty condolences. I never thought yesterday 10 pm you say thank you to me it was our last meeting.”

He added: “My dearest friend Benny passed away this morning after a huge road accident happened in M1 in London.”

Three other fatalities have been named as employees of IT company Wipro.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we confirm the passing away of three of our colleagues, Karthikeyan Ramasubramaniyam Pugalur, Rishi Rajeev Kumar, and Vivek Bhaskaran in a tragic road accident in the UK.

“Another colleague, Mano Ranjan Panneerselvam was critically injured in the accident and we are praying for his speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

“We will continue to provide all assistance to the families in this hour of grief.”

Pictures of the vehicles at the scene of the crash appeared to show a FedEx lorry with its cab crushed and the cab of an AIM Logistics lorry twisted around to the side.

Another image showed what appeared to be the crumpled wreckage of the minibus on the back of a flatbed truck.

Broken glass and debris from the collision was scattered across the tarmac.

Spokesmen for AIM Logistics and FedEx expressed sympathies to those who lost loved ones in the crash, and said the companies were assisting police with their inquiries.