M&S soup recalled over chemical contamination fears

Marks and Spencer has recalled a popular soup product after warning that it could have been "contaminated" with chemicals.

The luxury supermarket said it had withdrawn its 600g pot of Chicken and Vegetable Soup from sale "as a precautionary measure" because of a "taint" caused by possible chemical contamination.

M&S apologised to its customers and said that only the batch with the date code Use by 30/03/17 is affected. It is currently conducting an investigation with its supplier.

It said: "The safety of our food is of paramount importance to Marks & Spencer and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously.

"Customers should not consume the affected date code of this product and any customers in possession of this product can return it to their nearest store where a full refund will be given."

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."