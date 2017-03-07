Louise is happy to promise the moon

Not content with walking one full marathon at this summer’s MoonWalk Scotland, hospice nurse Louise Dunn will be taking on the course twice.

Organised by grant-making breast cancer charity Walk the Walk, the Jungle Safari-themed event takes place on Saturday, June 10 and will see thousands of men and women wearing decorated bras as they pound the pavements of Edinburgh.

Starting and finishing at Holyrood Park, 55-year-old Louise will power walk 52.4 miles through the night to complete the “Over The Moon Ultra” challenge. The route will pass through the streets of the Capital, taking in some of its most iconic landmarks, including Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and St Giles’ Cathedral.

Louise, who lives in Edinburgh, is no stranger to walking for charity, having already completed a number of marathon-distance events for Walk the Walk, including the MoonWalk Iceland, New York City Marathon, and three Full Moons (26.2 miles) at the MoonWalk Scotland.

It’s the atmosphere on the night that keeps her going back for more.

“The sheer amount of women, of pink, the camaraderie and laughter – and yes, the underlying sadness too – it’s indescribable,” she said.

Training is already well underway, with Louise regularly walking between 8 and 20 miles.

“I love walking and I credit Walk the Walk with that. It’s therapy. I’ve seen parts of Edinburgh in the last five years that I never saw in the 50 years before that,” she continued. “ I love to hear the birds, smell winter jasmine, watch ducklings and cygnets grow. All of these things you don’t notice on a bus or in a car. I love that the money we raise does so much good.”

Undaunted by the gruelling double-marathon distance, she added: “The thing I am most looking forward to is crossing the line, and hopefully completing it within the 14-hour time frame. I’m nervous – it is a huge undertaking, but therein lies the challenge. If it’s easy, it’s not worth it.”

Over the years, 80,000 people have taken part in the MoonWalk Scotland, helping to raise more than £19.6 million.

Most of the money raised from the event stays in Scotland to help improve the lives of people with cancer now. The organisers are urging others to go wild and join the thousands of Jungle VIPs who will be raising money and awareness at this year’s event, while having fun and getting fit.

If 52.4 miles seems more than a step too far, there’s the option to sign up for the New Moon (6.55 miles), Half Moon (13.1 miles) and the Full Moon (26.2 miles). Go to www.walkthewalk.org