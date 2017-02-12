Lotto winner Jane Park to sue Euromillions after gambling ‘ruined her life’

Teenage lottery winner, Jane Park, is considering legal action against Euromillions bosses after claiming that being able to gamble at 17 ‘ruined her life’

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Jane Park was 17 when she scooped £1 million with her first-ever ticket in 2013. While she toasted with Irn Bru to celebrate her win due to being underage, the Edinburgh resident is now considering taking legal action as she should not have been able to gamble at such a young age.

In an interview with the Daily Record, the Lotto winner said she thought her life would become “10 times better”. Instead, she feels it has “became 10 times worse” wishing at times that she had never won at all.

The multi-home owner insists that life is not simpler as a result of the win and that the win has even taken the fun out of shopping because she can afford everything she wants.

Following the win, the millionaire is now considering taking legal action to raise the age that teens can gamble on the lottery and Euromillions. Currently players must be 16 or over.

In her interview, the lotto winner said: “People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money’ but they don’t realise the extent of my stress.

“They don’t know what they’re wishing for. They would need to spend some time in my shoes to understand.

“I have material things but apart from that, my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

She added: “I think 18 should be the minimum age for winning the lottery, at the least. The current age of 16 is far too young.

“At times, it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life. I thought it would make it 10 times better but it’s made it 10 times worse.

“Most days, I wish I had no money. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.’

“And if I had won £100million, it would have been 100 times worse than this.”

Jane, who became the youngest ever winner of the Euromillions in the UK said: “My nana said when I first got the money, ‘You might as well have given her a gun.’ I was like, ‘Nana, what are you talking about? This is the best thing ever?’”

She added: “I’ve read about other lottery winners who have blown it all and I can totally see how it can be done.

“I was stuck in front of a financial adviser who was using words such as investment bonds. I had no clue what they meant.

“I was appointed a Camelot representative but I can’t even remember her name.” “Now, I totally agree with her. She was saying you can’t give a 17-year-old that amount of money.”

Jane also admitted that the money she won on the lottery has resulted in some needless purchases. In her interview she admitted that her purple Range Rover has been a disappointment stating “It was flashy and people were always looking at me but it was far too big.”

She added that the lottery money has impacted her holidays and her love life: “I don’t go on holiday that much, about four times a year.

“I wait until my friends can go.

Although I’ve been to the Maldives, I much prefer Benidorm because nobody is looking down at you. You can get as drunk as you want.

“In the Maldives, you can’t go and get absolutely hammered and crawl back to your water bungalow. It was more older, honeymooney.”

Speaking about her past relationship, that ended after 18 months, Jane said: “With the last one, I showered him with gifts. I thought it would make him happy. I bought him a Rolex, a car, clothes every week. I regret it all.”

The lotto winner, who faces trial next month for being three times over the limit at a Mcdonald’s drive thru. said that the attention from the lotto win does affect her.

She said: “If I’m sitting there with a bottle of vodka or Champagne, people in the club think, ‘She’s sitting there

thinking she’s Billy Bigtime.’ It does upset me a wee bit.”

“I feel like I’m a 40-year-old. I’ve got to deal with these problems as they come, that’s my life now and I can’t change it.”

Park, of Niddrie, said that she would donate any winnings from the legal action against Euromillions to charity.