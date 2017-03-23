Lost hillwalkers rescued off Lochaber mountain

Two lost hillwalkers have been rescued from a mountain in the Highlands.

The pair were traced by Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team on Meall an t-Suidhe by tracing their mobile phones on Wednesday night.

The team has been busy this week, having rescued hillwalker Arthur Bowden, 71, on Tuesday after he went missing overnight on Ben Nevis.

Earlier that day, the team was alerted to a party of French walkers after they were avalanched but not injured.