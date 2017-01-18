Lost dark age kingdom discovered in Galloway

A “lost” dark age kingdom has been discovered in Dumfries and Galloway after archaeologists finally solved the mystery surrounding the location of the elusive stronghold.

The kingdom of Rheged has been found following excavation work by Gatehouse of Fleet in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Pictish carvings at the site which sparked a deeper investigation of the area. PIC GUARD Archaeology.

Previously, it was thought the kingdom was headquartered in Cumbria although no evidence of it was ever found.

Archaeologists were first drawn to the site by Pictish carvings in stones at Trusty’s Hill given the unusual southerly location of the markings.

But the team from GUARD Archaeology now believe the carvings belong to the stronghold of King Urien’s where inauguration ceremonies for the Britons of Galloway were held around 600AD.

Ronan Toolis, who led the excavation, said: “The new archaeological evidence suggests that Galloway may have been the heart of the lost Dark Age kingdom of Rheged, a kingdom that was in the late sixth century pre-eminent amongst the kingdoms of the north.”

Excavations have revealed the summit of the hill was fortified with a timber-laced stone rampart.

A symbolic entrance way, with two Pictish symbols marked on one side, is believed to have led to the fort where rituals of royal inauguration were conducted.

Archaeologists have built up a vivid picture of life at the fort given their findings.

The excavation found the remains of a workshop that was producing high status metalwork of gold, silver, bronze and iron.

Other activities apparent at Trusty’s Hill included the spinning of wool, preparation of leather and feasting.

Diet of this early medieval household was predominantly cattle, oats and barley.

Dr Christopher Bowles, co-director of the excavation, added: “This household is likely to have been connected with an international trade network that linked important sites around the Irish Sea with Continental Europe.

“The power of this royal household was maintained by bonding the people of this land and the districts beyond by gifts, promises of protection and the bounties of raiding and warfare.”

The finds have been made as part of the Galloway Picts Project which was launched in 2012.

New analysis of the symbols have confirmed the symbols are genuine early medieval carvings, likely created by a local Briton blending innovation with deep seated traditions.

Mr Toolis added: “The literal meaning of the symbols at Trusty’s Hill will probably never be known.

“There is no Pictish Rosetta Stone. But these symbols and the material culture we recovered provide significant evidence for the initial cross cultural exchanges that forged the notion of kingship in early medieval Scotland.”

The Lost Dark Age Kingdom of Rheged by Ronan Toolis and Christopher Bowles is published by Oxbow Books .

Notes for Editors:

In addition to the summit citadel enclosure, a number of supplementary defences and enclosures were added to Trusty’s Hill’s lower-lying slopes transforming it into a nucleated fort; a type of fort in Scotland that has been recognised by archaeologists as high status settlements of the early medieval period.

The royal household here was also part of a trade network that linked western Britain with Ireland and Continental Europe. In fact, research now shows that over the late sixth and early seventh centuries AD Gaulish merchants were making a beeline for the Galloway coast, ignoring Cumbria entirely. The excavation revealed that one of the reasons for this may have been to acquire materials like copper and lead. Isotope analysis of a lead ingot found during the excavation of Trusty’s Hill was found to have originated in the Leadhills of south-west Scotland, demonstrating that this mineral source was being mined and used to make leaded bronze objects at this time.

The location of the symbols at the entranceway to the summit of Trusty’s Hill and opposite a rock-cut basin, mirrors the context of the inauguration stone at Dunadd, the royal centre for the kings of Dalriada, the early Scots kingdom that once covered what is now Argyll and Bute. The imported goods and production of fine metalwork at Trusty’s Hill is comparable in quality to Dunadd, showing that these two royal households were of equal status. Dunadd’s Pictish boar, footprint, ogham and rock-cut basin at the entrance to the summit enclosure are best viewed as a set of royal regalia where the rituals of inauguration took place. The only other Pictish carvings located outside Pictland were found near Edinburgh Castle Rock; another site attested by archaeological and historical evidence to be a royal stronghold of the sixth to early seventh centuries AD. Close comparisons can also now be drawn with the early sixth century royal site at Rhynie in the heart of what was once Pictland.

A cluster of contemporary Dark Age sites, such as Whithorn, Kirkmadrine and the Mote of Mark, is now known in Galloway. Trusty’s Hill is the only one of these where there is evidence of royal inauguration and suggests that this site was at the apex of a local social hierarchy. The new evidence from Trusty’s Hill now provides a political context to the wealth and complexity of Galloway during the sixth century, the attraction of the region to continental merchants, and Galloway’s claim as the cradle of Christianity in Scotland. The archaeological record for the establishment of Christianity in southern Scotland suggests that its elite communities were literate and well connected internationally. This could not have occurred without a powerful secular presence providing land and resources. With the corroboration of the literary, historical and archaeological evidence, we begin to see the tantalising clues to a vibrant and dynamic culture that is entirely consistent with Rheged, a kingdom that was pre-eminent in northern Britain in the later sixth century but which faded into obscurity through the course of the seventh century.

The deliberate and spectacular destruction of Trusty’s Hill and the nearby contemporary fort at the Mote of Mark in the seventh century AD, which can also be surmised for a number of similar forts in Galloway, is a visceral reminder that the demise of this kingdom came with sword and flame.

Image Captions:

Trusty’s Hill1: A laser scan image of the Pictish symbols carved at Trusty’s Hill, comprising a z-rod-and-double-disc symbol on the left and a dragon-pierced-by-a-sword symbol on the right © DGNHAS / CDDV

Trusty’s Hill2: Some of the local volunteers who took part in the excavation of Trusty’s Hill in 2012. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill3: Nucleated Fort layout of Trusty’s Hill. © RCAHMS / DGNHAS

Trusty’s Hill4: Reconstruction of the royal stronghold atop Trusty’s Hill as it may have appeared c. AD 600. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill5: Anglo-saxon style bronze jewellery from Trusty’s Hill. Analysis showed that this was originally gilded and silvered and made of leaded brass quite distinct to the leaded bronze object being made at the workshop here. It was probably brought to site as loot. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill6: Thistle-headed iron pin from Trusty’s Hill. Analysis showed that this was originally embellished with copper alloy inlay decoration. Thistle head decorated pins have been found in Dark Age sites across south-west Scotland demonstrating that the thistle emblem goes back a long way in Scotland. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill7: The distribution of E ware pottery imports from France (size of symbol proportional to number of vessels) demonstrate that Gaulish merchants were making a beeline for the Galloway coast during the sixth and early seventh centuries AD. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill8: Map of Pictish symbols, British silver chains and Romano-British Latin inscribed stones showing the cross-cultural interaction across Dark Age Scotland. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill9: Redrawing the map of Dark Age Britain. The new map of Rheged and its neighbouring kingdoms during the sixth and early seventh centuries AD. © DGNHAS / GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill10: Trusty’s Hill aflame © GUARD Archaeology Ltd

Trusty’s Hill11: The Lost Dark Age Kingdom of Rheged Book Cover