London Bridge terror attack inquests open

Inquests have been opened into the deaths of five of the London Bridge terror attack victims.

Eight people were murdered by three attackers who ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before going on a stabbing spree in Borough Market.

Coroner Andrew Harris opened and adjourned inquests at Southwark Coroner’s Court on Tuesday for five victims of the attack.

Kirsty Boden, 28, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, all died in the area on June 3.

Ms Zelenak’s mother Julie Wallace sat at the front of the hearing as details of her daughter’s death were read out.

Representatives from the Spanish consulate also attended on behalf of Mr Echeverria’s family.

Mr Harris told the families: “All of our thoughts and condolences are with you at this terrible time, one of the most horrible things is for parents to be in court hearing the details of a death, particularly a violent one, of their children.”

He adjourned his proceedings.

There is an ongoing police investigation.