London Bridge terror attack hears from stabbed police officer

A police officer who was stabbed in the eye as he took on the London Bridge attackers with only his baton has said he was “sorry” he could not do more.

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer was stabbed in the head, face and leg and is said to be “seriously unwell” in hospital following Saturday night’s attack.

In a statement from the force, he thanked members of the public for their support.

The officer, who has not been named, said: “Like every police officer who responded, I was simply doing my job. I didn’t expect the level of love and well wishes I have received.

“I feel like I did what any other person would have done. I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more and I want you to know I did everything I could.”

The officer, who was less than two years into his job, was one of the first on the scene as he responded to calls for help from the public after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge.

He praised his BTP colleagues, who tended to him as he lay injured.

“I am so proud of my colleagues from BTP and everyone from the other emergency services who were on shift that night and did everything they could in the face of danger,” he said.

“I especially want to thank the officers who saved my life and kept me alive. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them.

“Saturday night changed my life, like I’m sure it has for many others.

“My thoughts are with the people who died in the attack, but also with those that were injured and are recovering in hospital.”