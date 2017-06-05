London attack: who are the victims?

One of the seven people killed in the London terror attack in London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night have so far been named.
While on Monday a family feared for their son whose bank card was found on the body of one of the victims, however the police have been unable to formally identify the man.
:: Christine Archibald, a Canadian national, is the only victim of the atrocity to be named so far. The 30-year-old died in her fiancé Tyler Ferguson’s arms.
Her family said in a statement: “£We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.”
:: James McMullan, 32, is believed to be one of the victims after his bank card was found on a body at the scene. His sister Melissa McMullan said “he was an inspiration”.
She told Sky News: Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James. Nowhere else will you find such humour and a unique personality, someone who puts friends and family above all others.”
:: One of the people killed in the attack is a French citizen. French newspapers reported that he was from St Malo, Brittany, and worked in a bar in the London Bridge area.
:: A number of people have been reported missing.
:: Twenty-one people were critically injured.