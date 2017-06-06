London attack: third terrorist named as Youssef Zaghba

The third London Bridge attacker has been named by Italian media as Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper Zaghba’s Italian mother lives in Bologna in the north of the country.

The paper said Zaghba was born in Fez in Morocco and had seasonal work in a London restaurant. It reported that he was stopped by Italian police in March 2016 at Bologna’s airport trying to fly to Turkey and then on to Syria.

Italian intelligence officials reportedly communicated this to their UK counterparts.

The name emerged as MI5 and police faced questions after it emerged one of the three perpetrators, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, had been investigated two years before the atrocity.