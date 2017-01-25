Loganair to continue operating world’s shortest flight in Orkney

The world’s shortest scheduled flight will continue to be operated by Loganair, the airline has announced.

The firm has secured the contract to operate the Orkney inter-isles air service - which includes the route between Westray and Papa Westray - for at least the next four years.

Orkney Islands Council said it awarded the contract to Loganair against “stiff competition” after concluding it had submitted “the most economically advantageous tender”.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said it was a privilege to be selected.

“The contract award is a testament to the dedication of our team of pilots, engineers and ground staff in Orkney who operate these essential air links every day,” he said.

“This year’s contract award is particularly special as it will take us into and beyond the 50th anniversary of our presence in Orkney.”

Orkney’s inter-isles air service links Kirkwall with North Ronaldsay, Sanday, Stronsay, Eday, Westray and Papa Westray.

The trip between Westray and Papa Westray can be as short as 47 seconds, officially qualifying it as the world’s shortest scheduled flight.

Loganair said it began the Orkney services in September 1967, and has provided the links ever since.

The contract will run for four years from the start of April to the end of March 2021, with an additional option for a further 12-month extension period.

Orkney councillor Graham Sinclair said: “North Isles communities have been served by Loganair for many years and now the outcome of the selection process has been decided, I’m sure the continuity of service will be welcomed by residents.”