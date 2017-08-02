Loganair reveals new tartan look - and bumper July figures

SCOTS airline Loganair has unveiled a new tartan look – with tartan tails for its aircraft and original tartan uniforms for its cabin crew and ground staff.

The airline is also reporting a boost in passenger figures during July – hitting an all-time record of 80,000, up by 18% compared to the previous year.

The airline has adopted the bold image as it starts flying under its own name once again on 1 September after 23 years of operating under franchise agreements with other carriers.

The first passenger aircraft to fly in the novel Loganair black, red and white colours – a Saab 340B named Spirit of Caithness – is now operating flights around the airline’s extensive network in Scotland. A further 15 aircraft will receive a make-over in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Airline Loganair rescues Orkney-Shetland football derby

The unique “Loganair Tartan” has become entry number 11,744 on the official Scottish Register of Tartans.

New uniforms for all of Loganair’s staff have also been unveiled, creating a distinctive image for cabin crew, ground staff and engineers.

Scotland’s Airline has teamed up with Paisley-based Matrix Uniforms to produce smart workwear for over 300 employees which includes a distinct tartan look for its 90-strong cabin crew, tartan ties for pilots and a range of red and black outfits including weatherproof garments for over 200 ground staff and engineers.

Loganair’s Managing Director Jonathan Hinkles said: “I’m delighted that our exclusive tartan uniforms and aircraft livery will be taking to the skies from 1 September.

“The team have worked incredibly hard to make this happen and the results – whether it be our aircraft livery or uniforms – will make a tremendous impression for our customers but also around over 30 airports in the UK and Europe.

“The bold image means that we’ll immediately be recognised as Scotland’s Airline wherever we fly, whether we’re landing in Manchester, Bergen or the Outer Hebrides.“

Matrix Uniforms, established in 2000, manufactures all of its garments in Scotland.

Its team led by Joyce Sharkey, have been conducting uniform fittings with Loganair’s employees around Scotland and also in Norwich, where Loganair also has an operating base.

READ MORE: Engineer who kep world’s shortest flight operating retires

Mr Hinkles added: “When seeking a uniform supplier, one of our key aims was to have a manufacturer based in Scotland who could meet our standards and deadlines.

“We were extremely pleased to find Matrix so close to our Glasgow headquarters, and Joyce and her team have been simply magnificent in working with us to bring our uniform concept to life.

“We could not have asked for a more responsive and committed partner, and we’re looking forward to a long and successful working relationship with Matrix, supporting jobs in Scotland.”

Meanwhile the airline has reported strong growth in its passenger figures across many of its key routes.

Over 15,000 passengers flew with Loganair to and from Kirkwall, which was a 14% increase on the same month last year and represents the first time ever that this milestone has been passed.

Sumburgh grew by 17% compared with the same month last year as almost 20,000 passengers used the airline, with the seasonal Bergen service recording the highest climb of 88% against July 2016.

More than 13,000 passengers travelled to and from Stornoway, Benbecula and Barra, which was a 7.5% increase on the same month last year.

Passenger numbers on the Glasgow-Stornoway route grew by 9% to their highest ever monthly total of 6,753, reflecting the airline’s efforts to make more seats and more low fares available than ever before, using the Saab 2000 aircraft on the majority of services.

Extra flights between Glasgow and Barra – added in anticipation of strong demand over the peak summer travel period – also lifted that route to a record high figure of 1,606 passengers in the month of July – up 22% versus last year.

Mr Hinkles said: “Our July passenger figures are a clear sign that our efforts to provide more seats, more flights and more low fares than ever before have been well received by customers.

“We’re certainly seeing a strong ‘staycation’ effect this year with a boom in UK domestic tourism together with more overseas visitors taking advantage of exchange rates to enjoy a break in the Highlands and Islands.

“We have every confidence of continuing this growth in future as our customers enjoy Loganair’s free checked baggage allowance, no credit card surcharges, complimentary in-flight refreshments and many other benefits from 1 September.”