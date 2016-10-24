Loch Lomond Shores piper raises £2,000 for Erskine

VISITORS to Loch Lomond Shores who enjoyed the sounds of a lone bagpiper in the summer have helped raise almost £2,000 for Scottish veterans.

Brian Warren, 78, himself a veteran having served in the Royal Army Service Corps and the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, spends his Wednesday mornings during the summer months playing his beloved pipes at Loch Lomond Shores.

He has played the bagpipes for over 50 years. For the last two, has played for the public at Loch Lomond to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

Brian, who was also a member of the Dunkirk Veterans Association, wanted to give something back to other veterans who live at Erskine.

He said: “Many Dunkirk veterans have been cared for at Erskine and so I have visited The Erskine Home many times. It is a lovely place to be.

“Residents share a common bond all being from a military background.

“I wear my Argyll’s uniform when playing the bagpipes to raise money for Erskine and I am proud to do both.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated for their generosity and for supporting a very good cause. I would also like to thank staff at Loch Lomond Shores who have been very good to me.”

Brian visited Erskine to meet the veterans who will benefit from his donation, play a tune for them and to hand over his cheque.

He is an incredibly busy man. His day job is lollipop man for Bonhill Primary School and he is also involved with the Skylark Recovery Trust, a charity set up to save a little Skylark ship - which was used at Dunkirk 76 years ago - for posterity.

Also on the day Brian visited The Erskine Home, the local Remembrance Association presented a cheque of £1,000 to the charity.

The Remembrance Association organise an annual concert each year in support of Erskine. This year’s concert will be held on Saturday, 12 November, in The Denny Civic Theatre Dumbarton.

Tickets cost £5 for adults £2.50 for children and can be purchased through the Skylark Trust website http://www.skylarkix.com/ or by calling 07432 121 590.

